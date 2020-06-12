/
2 bedroom apartments
164 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$921
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Gahanna
Preserve South
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$908
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Olde Orchard
6168 Stornoway Rd S
6168 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1320 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Condo for rent near Mount Carmel East - Property Id: 300267 McNaughten Commons Condo, 2 bed rooms, reserved parking, laundry hook ups, fresh paint, new carpeting and fenced patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
East Broad
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
Preserve South
3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd
3783 Preserve Crossing Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1386 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo in Preserve Crossing - Amazing Updated End Unit Condo with 3 Finished Levels, 2 Master Suites, 3 Bathrooms. Large Eat-in Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Hardwood Floors.
Results within 5 miles of Gahanna
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$978
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Livingston - McNaughten
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Maize-Morse
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$585
784 sqft
We're Open! With your safety, and the safety of our team members in mind, we are offering live video and virtual tours only. Whether you are a resident or are looking for your new home, we are here to assist.
Northern Woods
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
West Albany
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Little Turtle
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
