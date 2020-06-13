/
accessible apartments
47 Accessible Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Results within 1 mile of Gahanna
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Preserve North
15 Units Available
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,103
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Somerset
117 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$842
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Results within 5 miles of Gahanna
Central College
28 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Strawberry Farms
10 Units Available
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Northern Woods
14 Units Available
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Trouville
9 Units Available
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Results within 10 miles of Gahanna
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Polaris
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Downtown Columbus
12 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,290
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1145 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$974
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,211
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
27 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$941
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
