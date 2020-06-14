125 Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH with garage

The Herb Capital of Ohio, Gahanna has a long history of growing and cultivating herbs as well as providing the average American with a much-needed education on the wide variety of herbaceous plants in our world. Don't know enough about herbs? Then visit the yearly Gahanna Herb Festival and celebrate your favorite savory plants.

Located in central Ohio's Franklin County, Gahanna has over 33,000 residents and consists of about 12 square miles. About 77 percent of residents are adults with higher incomes, but the filthy rich don't even have this city on their radar. Let them have their fancy towns! The cost of living here is lower than the national average, meaning you can make a nice life and still have money for beers and smokes. Oh, and since unemployment rates tend to be lower than the national average, you'll have no excuse to laze about watching bad television. Bummer. See more