apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Gahanna
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
90 Units Available
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$969
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Preserve South
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Gahanna
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
35 Units Available
Little Turtle
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Albany Commons
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$991
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$817
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$919
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Little Turtle
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1271 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Strawberry Farms
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Market and Main
195 E Main St, New Albany, OH
Studio
$1,221
802 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1251 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market and Main in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1499 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
318 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
3 Units Available
West Albany
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Trouville
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1474 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, dog park, walking trails and children's play area. Homes feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and oversized windows. Easton Town Center is just minutes away.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Little Turtle
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
4 Units Available
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Gahanna Apartments with GymGahanna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGahanna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGahanna Apartments with ParkingGahanna Apartments with Pool
