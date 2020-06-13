/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Woodside Green
1 Unit Available
815 Mcdonell Drive
815 Mcdonnell Drive, Gahanna, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Gahanna
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Preserve South
1 Unit Available
4010 Trade Royal Crossing
4010 Trade Royal Crossing, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Gahanna
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Central College
29 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Trouville
Contact for Availability
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1474 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, dog park, walking trails and children's play area. Homes feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and oversized windows. Easton Town Center is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1917 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$879
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South Linden
1 Unit Available
1622 Kohr Place
1622 Kohr Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
(Video https://youtu.be/5krXciPZwDk ) 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 3 bedroom, with basement half double, side by side. Section 8 vouchers only. $950.00 per month, same deposit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Parkview
1 Unit Available
3072 Bennington Avenue
3072 Bennington Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1426 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Walnut Heights
1 Unit Available
2770 Beal Drive
2770 Beal Drive, Columbus, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4995 Dimson Drive South
4995 Dimson Drive South, Whitehall, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home! White cabinets and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and vinyl plank throughout most of the house.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
972 S. Hampton Rd.
972 Hampton Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Three bedroom FOR RENT - Welcome to 972 S Hampton Ave. This is a three bedroom house that was just completely remodeled renting for $1050.00.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Linden
1 Unit Available
4037 Estates Place
4037 Estates Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
4037 Estates Place Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681**** *****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.***** This is a beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom/1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5425 Snider Loop
5425 Snider Loop, New Albany, OH
5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Berwick
1 Unit Available
1146 S Roosevelt Avenue
1146 Roosevelt Avenue, Columbus, OH
Berwick home, well maintained with updates including a new kitchen. Lease for a year partially furnished. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Preserve North
1 Unit Available
4514 Commons Park Drive
4514 Commons Park Drive, Columbus, OH
Great lease opportunity in New Albany Schools, backing to nature preserve, recently updated home with new carpet, fresh paint, new appliances & light fixtures. spacious kitchen with center island, spacious owner suite and bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Lane
1 Unit Available
1202 Huntly Dr.
1202 Huntly Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
912 sqft
Nice 3bed 2bath ranch home in Shady Lane subdivision 43227 - Call for details 614-756-6959 - Owner Financing!!! ITINs accepted 3bedrooms 2bathrooms Ranch Full basement Buy for the same price as renting!! This home is ready for a new buyer
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
2995 East 11th Avenue
2995 Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1024 sqft
Newly remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom townhome near the Columbus Airport. The entry level has large living room, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Gahanna
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Similar Pages
Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGahanna 3 BedroomsGahanna Accessible ApartmentsGahanna Apartments with Balcony
Gahanna Apartments with GarageGahanna Apartments with GymGahanna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGahanna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGahanna Apartments with ParkingGahanna Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH