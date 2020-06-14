85 Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH with gym
The Herb Capital of Ohio, Gahanna has a long history of growing and cultivating herbs as well as providing the average American with a much-needed education on the wide variety of herbaceous plants in our world. Don't know enough about herbs? Then visit the yearly Gahanna Herb Festival and celebrate your favorite savory plants.
Located in central Ohio's Franklin County, Gahanna has over 33,000 residents and consists of about 12 square miles. About 77 percent of residents are adults with higher incomes, but the filthy rich don't even have this city on their radar. Let them have their fancy towns! The cost of living here is lower than the national average, meaning you can make a nice life and still have money for beers and smokes. Oh, and since unemployment rates tend to be lower than the national average, you'll have no excuse to laze about watching bad television. Bummer. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gahanna renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.