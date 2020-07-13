939 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43201 Short North
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wood Co.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
alarm system
bike storage
courtyard
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Located above the lively Northstar Café, one of the most popular restaurants in the Short North, our Wood Co suites are large, warm and inviting. Live in the center of the action and enjoy a 4,500-square-foot rooftop terrace with reflecting pool.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Full Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage parking onsite.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Wood Co have any available units?
The Wood Co doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wood Co have?
Some of The Wood Co's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wood Co currently offering any rent specials?
The Wood Co is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wood Co pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wood Co is pet friendly.
Does The Wood Co offer parking?
Yes, The Wood Co offers parking.
Does The Wood Co have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wood Co offers units with in unit laundry.