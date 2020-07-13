The Wood Co

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible alarm system bike storage courtyard key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Located above the lively Northstar Café, one of the most popular restaurants in the Short North, our Wood Co suites are large, warm and inviting. Live in the center of the action and enjoy a 4,500-square-foot rooftop terrace with reflecting pool.