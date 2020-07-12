/
marble cliff crossing
Last updated July 12 2020
179 Apartments for rent in Marble Cliff Crossing, Columbus, OH
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marble Cliff Commons in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Results within 1 mile of Marble Cliff Crossing
Last updated July 12
55 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2565 Charing Road
2565 Charing Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Located across from The Scioto Country Club just off of Riverside Drive is a tucked away neighborhood surrounded by matured trees! Such an amazing and peaceful setting for this 3 bed, 2 full bath condo! Accented with nice upgrades and real
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenn Ave Apt C
1695 Glenn Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
Available 06/06/20 Available for a June 6 lease start date. Fantastic two bedroom second story flat nestled between UA and Grandview, between Fifth Ave and King Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Marble Cliff Crossing
Last updated July 12
59 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 12
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$855
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,080
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Last updated July 12
150 Units Available
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Last updated July 12
130 Units Available
Library Park
383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$890
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
977 sqft
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
54 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 12
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$779
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
650 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
