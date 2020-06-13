62 Accessible Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Brookside Woods
17 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Northern Woods
14 Units Available
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Central Clintonville
11 Units Available
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1066 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$1,019
609 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1168 sqft
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tuttle
12 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Columbus
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Italian Village
2 Units Available
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Shannon Heights
12 Units Available
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$699
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Somerset
117 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$842
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
22 Units Available
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$945
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1420 sqft
985 High at The Castle features 105 high-end apartments in Columbus, OH. Located at the corner of W.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Columbus
5 Units Available
Xander on State
265 E State St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Conveniently located in the Discovery District of Downtown Columbus, Xander on State offers an all-inclusive living experience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Trouville
9 Units Available
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tuttle West
17 Units Available
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harrison West
1 Unit Available
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy homes with basements, cedar ceiling beams, and patio or balcony. Community features fitness center, swimming pool and emergency maintenance. Located in Victorian Village, close to Wheeler Park and OSU Campus.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Northwoods
Contact for Availability
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
Located in Downtown Worthington. Luxury apartments offering updated interiors. Near I-71 and I-315. On-site fitness center, sand volleyball, pool, and large patios. Pet-friendly. Close to Ohio State University.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 21 at 04:02pm
Brewery District
21 Units Available
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1192 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 2 at 04:34pm
Short North
5 Units Available
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,365
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2350 sqft
For over 100 years, the Fireproof building has been a staple of the Short North. The flagship building was constructed in 1909 and gave Fireproof Warehouse and Storage their first permanent home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 2 at 02:27pm
Short North
4 Units Available
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,615
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hub is located in the Short North Arts District. Home of Columbus' finest restaurants, art galleries and entertainment. Enjoy the urban lifestyle in the heart of of the Short North.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated January 16 at 03:10pm
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,302
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1134 sqft
Offering brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an industrial feel, 223 E Town puts you at the epicenter of downtown living.

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Columbus rents declined over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $754 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

