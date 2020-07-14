All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Aston Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Aston Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

Aston Place

111 W 3rd Ave · (614) 741-1437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summer move-ins available, sign today and save $1150!
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Victorian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,056

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. Oct 29

$1,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,731

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aston Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Sophisticated apartment homes with designer interiors located in the heart of the Short North. Aston Place is a luxury apartment community nestled in one of Columbus, Ohio's most vibrant neighborhoods, The Short North. Our modern apartment homes with designer interiors are set in a quiet area just off High Street and 3rd Ave. Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans have something for everyone and come complete with 10-foot ceilings, expansive windows, luxury wood-style plank flooring, spacious walk-in closets, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in every apartment, controlled key access, and plenty more! Our residents enjoy access to a private patio lounge with shaded pergola, fire pit lounge, full bocce court, fitness center, business center with printing and Wi-Fi, bike storage, optional garage parking, and so much more. With a Walk Score of 88, you will always be steps from a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $145/month. Aston Place offers private on-site garage parking to residents who pay for a parking pass of $125-$145.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aston Place have any available units?
Aston Place has 3 units available starting at $1,726 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Aston Place have?
Some of Aston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aston Place currently offering any rent specials?
Aston Place is offering the following rent specials: Summer move-ins available, sign today and save $1150!
Is Aston Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Aston Place is pet friendly.
Does Aston Place offer parking?
Yes, Aston Place offers parking.
Does Aston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aston Place have a pool?
No, Aston Place does not have a pool.
Does Aston Place have accessible units?
No, Aston Place does not have accessible units.
Does Aston Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Aston Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Aston Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity