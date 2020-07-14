Amenities
Sophisticated apartment homes with designer interiors located in the heart of the Short North. Aston Place is a luxury apartment community nestled in one of Columbus, Ohio's most vibrant neighborhoods, The Short North. Our modern apartment homes with designer interiors are set in a quiet area just off High Street and 3rd Ave. Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans have something for everyone and come complete with 10-foot ceilings, expansive windows, luxury wood-style plank flooring, spacious walk-in closets, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in every apartment, controlled key access, and plenty more! Our residents enjoy access to a private patio lounge with shaded pergola, fire pit lounge, full bocce court, fitness center, business center with printing and Wi-Fi, bike storage, optional garage parking, and so much more. With a Walk Score of 88, you will always be steps from a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options!