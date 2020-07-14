Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center courtyard fire pit gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

Sophisticated apartment homes with designer interiors located in the heart of the Short North. Aston Place is a luxury apartment community nestled in one of Columbus, Ohio's most vibrant neighborhoods, The Short North. Our modern apartment homes with designer interiors are set in a quiet area just off High Street and 3rd Ave. Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans have something for everyone and come complete with 10-foot ceilings, expansive windows, luxury wood-style plank flooring, spacious walk-in closets, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in every apartment, controlled key access, and plenty more! Our residents enjoy access to a private patio lounge with shaded pergola, fire pit lounge, full bocce court, fitness center, business center with printing and Wi-Fi, bike storage, optional garage parking, and so much more. With a Walk Score of 88, you will always be steps from a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment options!