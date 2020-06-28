969 South Champion Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent this Spacious and Updated 3 bedroom today! Fresh two tone paint and new natural flooring throughout! You will love the big beautiful windows allowing for tons of natural light, tall ceilings throught the 1st and 2nd floor of the home and a spacious living room with a decorative fireplace and built in storage. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen complete with an electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. 3 bed rooms and a full bath on the upper levels. New carpet in each of the over sized bedrooms. Updated bathroom with a linen closet giving additional storage. Washer and dryer hook ups are located in the basement.



Contact us to schedule a showing.