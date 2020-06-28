All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
969 South Champion Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

969 South Champion Avenue

969 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

969 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent this Spacious and Updated 3 bedroom today! Fresh two tone paint and new natural flooring throughout! You will love the big beautiful windows allowing for tons of natural light, tall ceilings throught the 1st and 2nd floor of the home and a spacious living room with a decorative fireplace and built in storage. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen complete with an electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. 3 bed rooms and a full bath on the upper levels. New carpet in each of the over sized bedrooms. Updated bathroom with a linen closet giving additional storage. Washer and dryer hook ups are located in the basement.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
969 South Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 969 South Champion Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
969 South Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 969 South Champion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 969 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
No, 969 South Champion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 969 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 South Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 969 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 969 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 969 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 969 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 South Champion Avenue has units with dishwashers.

