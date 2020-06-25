All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

911 Fourteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 Fourteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious Two Bedroom with Upper Back Deck - This property is affordable and ready to rent! Large living room and dining room leads into the kitchen with access to the back yard and storage basement. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and bath. Master bedroom has a sliding door with deck. Great sitting porch out front. This property will not last long, give us a call to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!
We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5562584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 E 14th have any available units?
911 E 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 911 E 14th currently offering any rent specials?
911 E 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 E 14th pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 E 14th is pet friendly.
Does 911 E 14th offer parking?
No, 911 E 14th does not offer parking.
Does 911 E 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 E 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 E 14th have a pool?
No, 911 E 14th does not have a pool.
Does 911 E 14th have accessible units?
No, 911 E 14th does not have accessible units.
Does 911 E 14th have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 E 14th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 E 14th have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 E 14th does not have units with air conditioning.
