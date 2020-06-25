911 E 14th

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious Two Bedroom with Upper Back Deck - This property is affordable and ready to rent! Large living room and dining room leads into the kitchen with access to the back yard and storage basement. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and bath. Master bedroom has a sliding door with deck. Great sitting porch out front. This property will not last long, give us a call to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!

We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.



$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



(RLNE5562584)