909 Beech St. Columbus

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment - Newly remodeled townhouse. Beautiful kitchen with 3 barstools. Off street parking available. Large living room and bedrooms. Walking distance to Schiller Park. Be the first tenants in this unit! Pictures will be updated as progress is made. July 1st move in. Please contact us if interested in seeing the place or if you have any questions



*No smokers*

Dogs and cats are allowed for an additional fee ($25/month)

extra pet deposit of $250

No breed discrimination!

$1,000 security deposit

$25/person/month for water

Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric Utilities

Off street parking available

Laundry Hookup in Unit

1 spot possible 2 for parking for $600/year each

July 1st or later availability