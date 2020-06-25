All apartments in Columbus
909 Beech St. Columbus
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:54 PM

909 Beech St. Columbus

909 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 Beech Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment - Newly remodeled townhouse. Beautiful kitchen with 3 barstools. Off street parking available. Large living room and bedrooms. Walking distance to Schiller Park. Be the first tenants in this unit! Pictures will be updated as progress is made. July 1st move in. Please contact us if interested in seeing the place or if you have any questions

*No smokers*
Dogs and cats are allowed for an additional fee ($25/month)
extra pet deposit of $250
No breed discrimination!
$1,000 security deposit
$25/person/month for water
Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric Utilities
Off street parking available
Laundry Hookup in Unit
1 spot possible 2 for parking for $600/year each
July 1st or later availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Beech St. Columbus have any available units?
909 Beech St. Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Beech St. Columbus have?
Some of 909 Beech St. Columbus's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Beech St. Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
909 Beech St. Columbus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Beech St. Columbus pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Beech St. Columbus is pet friendly.
Does 909 Beech St. Columbus offer parking?
Yes, 909 Beech St. Columbus offers parking.
Does 909 Beech St. Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Beech St. Columbus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Beech St. Columbus have a pool?
No, 909 Beech St. Columbus does not have a pool.
Does 909 Beech St. Columbus have accessible units?
No, 909 Beech St. Columbus does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Beech St. Columbus have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Beech St. Columbus does not have units with dishwashers.
