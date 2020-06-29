7980 Flint Run Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Ranch Style Condo 3 bedrooms at Flint Park - Enjoy this home at Ravines at Flint Park! The three bedroom, three bath home with 2 car attached garage. 2 bedrooms on the main level with an open living, dining and kitchen area with a spare bedroom. The home will be occupied till end of September and be ready beginning of October for showings. The move in date at the earliest will be mid October for move in. Call today to discuss the property or to get on our waitlist. The ranch style condo you have been looking for your next home! Open living room and dining space with great kitchen and mudroom to your over-sized 2 car garage. The first floor master bedroom offers an attached master bath and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom on first level with an attached bathroom. The first floor has an attached sunroom (4 season). Upstairs is an open loft and bedroom with an attached bathroom. The mudroom on the first level offers your washer.dryer hook up. Resident pays gas, electric and water. Call today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5506924)