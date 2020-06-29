All apartments in Columbus
7980 Flint Run Place
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

7980 Flint Run Place

7980 Flint Run Place · No Longer Available
Location

7980 Flint Run Place, Columbus, OH 43235
Village at Worthington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ranch Style Condo 3 bedrooms at Flint Park - Enjoy this home at Ravines at Flint Park! The three bedroom, three bath home with 2 car attached garage. 2 bedrooms on the main level with an open living, dining and kitchen area with a spare bedroom. The home will be occupied till end of September and be ready beginning of October for showings. The move in date at the earliest will be mid October for move in. Call today to discuss the property or to get on our waitlist. The ranch style condo you have been looking for your next home! Open living room and dining space with great kitchen and mudroom to your over-sized 2 car garage. The first floor master bedroom offers an attached master bath and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom on first level with an attached bathroom. The first floor has an attached sunroom (4 season). Upstairs is an open loft and bedroom with an attached bathroom. The mudroom on the first level offers your washer.dryer hook up. Resident pays gas, electric and water. Call today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5506924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 Flint Run Place have any available units?
7980 Flint Run Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7980 Flint Run Place have?
Some of 7980 Flint Run Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 Flint Run Place currently offering any rent specials?
7980 Flint Run Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 Flint Run Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7980 Flint Run Place is pet friendly.
Does 7980 Flint Run Place offer parking?
Yes, 7980 Flint Run Place offers parking.
Does 7980 Flint Run Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7980 Flint Run Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 Flint Run Place have a pool?
Yes, 7980 Flint Run Place has a pool.
Does 7980 Flint Run Place have accessible units?
No, 7980 Flint Run Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 Flint Run Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7980 Flint Run Place does not have units with dishwashers.
