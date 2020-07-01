7934 Trellage Court

Amenities
Condo - Walking distance to elementary school - Property Id: 29409
-Well kept condo for rent in Powell
-All new windows
-1056 sq foot, 2DR, 1.5 BA, with reserved parking
-Bamboo flooring in the living and bamboo flooring continue to dining area
-Laminated flooring in the basement added 250sq foot
-Fenced patio with large playing area
-Worthington School District
-Location is convinent to sawmill road and I-270
-Walking distance to Sutter Parkway Elementary School
-No Pets, No Smoking
-One-year Lease
-$500 Security Deposit
Inquiry without phone # provided WILL NOT BE REPLIED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/29409
Property Id 29409
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5664270)