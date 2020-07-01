All apartments in Columbus
7934 Trellage Court

7934 Trellage Court · No Longer Available
Location

7934 Trellage Court, Columbus, OH 43065
Wood Bridge Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Condo - Walking distance to elementary school - Property Id: 29409

-Well kept condo for rent in Powell
-All new windows
-1056 sq foot, 2DR, 1.5 BA, with reserved parking
-Bamboo flooring in the living and bamboo flooring continue to dining area
-Laminated flooring in the basement added 250sq foot
-Fenced patio with large playing area
-Worthington School District
-Location is convinent to sawmill road and I-270

-Walking distance to Sutter Parkway Elementary School
-No Pets, No Smoking
-One-year Lease
-$500 Security Deposit

Inquiry without phone # provided WILL NOT BE REPLIED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/29409
Property Id 29409

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7934 Trellage Court have any available units?
7934 Trellage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7934 Trellage Court have?
Some of 7934 Trellage Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7934 Trellage Court currently offering any rent specials?
7934 Trellage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7934 Trellage Court pet-friendly?
No, 7934 Trellage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7934 Trellage Court offer parking?
Yes, 7934 Trellage Court offers parking.
Does 7934 Trellage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7934 Trellage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7934 Trellage Court have a pool?
No, 7934 Trellage Court does not have a pool.
Does 7934 Trellage Court have accessible units?
No, 7934 Trellage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7934 Trellage Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7934 Trellage Court has units with dishwashers.

