7711 Shermont Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Huge Colonial Style Dublin Schools Rental Home - Wow! Huge Dublin Schools Rental Home in Olde Sawmill now available. Over 2,177 sq. ft. of living space in this Colonial Style 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home featuring living room, family room w/fireplace, formal dining, fully applianced kitchen, spacious master suite w/vaulted ceilings, partially finished lower level, nice yard, and 2 car attached garage. NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home. Offered as is. NO Pets. No Evictions. No Criminal. This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now! Call 614-859-5171 or visit: www.VipRealtyHomes.com for more info.



Click below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5535129)