All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7711 Shermont Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7711 Shermont Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

7711 Shermont Road

7711 Shermont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7711 Shermont Road, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge Colonial Style Dublin Schools Rental Home - Wow! Huge Dublin Schools Rental Home in Olde Sawmill now available. Over 2,177 sq. ft. of living space in this Colonial Style 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home featuring living room, family room w/fireplace, formal dining, fully applianced kitchen, spacious master suite w/vaulted ceilings, partially finished lower level, nice yard, and 2 car attached garage. NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home. Offered as is. NO Pets. No Evictions. No Criminal. This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now! Call 614-859-5171 or visit: www.VipRealtyHomes.com for more info.

Click below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Shermont Road have any available units?
7711 Shermont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 Shermont Road have?
Some of 7711 Shermont Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Shermont Road currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Shermont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Shermont Road pet-friendly?
No, 7711 Shermont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7711 Shermont Road offer parking?
Yes, 7711 Shermont Road offers parking.
Does 7711 Shermont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Shermont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Shermont Road have a pool?
No, 7711 Shermont Road does not have a pool.
Does 7711 Shermont Road have accessible units?
No, 7711 Shermont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Shermont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 Shermont Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing