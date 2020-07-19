738 Bradwell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!



Don't miss out on this spacious bi-level 3-bedroom 1.5 bathroom home! You will enjoy hardwood floors throughout the first floor! Right when you walk in to your left is the first living area! Walk straight back is the huge kitchen with dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances! There is a huge panty for the culinary lovers! There is a half bathroom next to the kitchen as well. Across from the half bathroom is a hallway that leads to the huge second living area which has a ceiling fan and a ton of natural lighting! Go upstairs you will find the three nice sized bedrooms and the full bathroom.



Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



