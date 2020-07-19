All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 738 Bradwell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
738 Bradwell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

738 Bradwell Drive

738 Bradwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

738 Bradwell Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Don't miss out on this spacious bi-level 3-bedroom 1.5 bathroom home! You will enjoy hardwood floors throughout the first floor! Right when you walk in to your left is the first living area! Walk straight back is the huge kitchen with dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances! There is a huge panty for the culinary lovers! There is a half bathroom next to the kitchen as well. Across from the half bathroom is a hallway that leads to the huge second living area which has a ceiling fan and a ton of natural lighting! Go upstairs you will find the three nice sized bedrooms and the full bathroom.

COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME TODAY!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Bradwell Drive have any available units?
738 Bradwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Bradwell Drive have?
Some of 738 Bradwell Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Bradwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
738 Bradwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Bradwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Bradwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 738 Bradwell Drive offer parking?
No, 738 Bradwell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 738 Bradwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Bradwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Bradwell Drive have a pool?
No, 738 Bradwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 738 Bradwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 738 Bradwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Bradwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Bradwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing