684 Carpenter Street

This spacious townhome has been completely renovated. Updates include first floor laundry (washer and dryer included) and half bath. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. New flooring, freshly painted walls, and new light fixtures throughout. Off-street parking is being also being added. Conveniently located one block of Nationwide Children's Hospital, this ideal rental is just minutes from downtown and offers easy highway access. ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $600 off 1st months rent with fully qualified application.Take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xhQZayeTXh1