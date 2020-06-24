All apartments in Columbus
684 Carpenter Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

684 Carpenter Street

684 Carpenter Street · No Longer Available
Location

684 Carpenter Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious townhome has been completely renovated. Updates include first floor laundry (washer and dryer included) and half bath. The kitchen has all new cabinets, counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. New flooring, freshly painted walls, and new light fixtures throughout. Off-street parking is being also being added. Conveniently located one block of Nationwide Children's Hospital, this ideal rental is just minutes from downtown and offers easy highway access. ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $600 off 1st months rent with fully qualified application.Take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xhQZayeTXh1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Carpenter Street have any available units?
684 Carpenter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Carpenter Street have?
Some of 684 Carpenter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Carpenter Street currently offering any rent specials?
684 Carpenter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Carpenter Street pet-friendly?
No, 684 Carpenter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 684 Carpenter Street offer parking?
Yes, 684 Carpenter Street offers parking.
Does 684 Carpenter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 684 Carpenter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Carpenter Street have a pool?
No, 684 Carpenter Street does not have a pool.
Does 684 Carpenter Street have accessible units?
No, 684 Carpenter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Carpenter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 684 Carpenter Street has units with dishwashers.
