683 Kerr Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

683 Kerr Street

683 Kerr Street · No Longer Available
Location

683 Kerr Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located on a very private street, this 2 bdrm 1 bath condo is 5 min away from the main action of High St. There is private parking, 2 covered porches, a fenced back yard patio, a wood burning fireplace and an in unit washer and dryer. Want to stretch your legs or take Fido for a romp, Goodale Park is 10 minutes away. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your covered porch or a glass of wine on your private back patio. The first story floors are original Yellow Pine. The 2nd story hardwood floors and the carpet on the stairs were installed June of 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 Kerr Street have any available units?
683 Kerr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 Kerr Street have?
Some of 683 Kerr Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 Kerr Street currently offering any rent specials?
683 Kerr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 Kerr Street pet-friendly?
No, 683 Kerr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 683 Kerr Street offer parking?
Yes, 683 Kerr Street offers parking.
Does 683 Kerr Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 683 Kerr Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 Kerr Street have a pool?
No, 683 Kerr Street does not have a pool.
Does 683 Kerr Street have accessible units?
No, 683 Kerr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 683 Kerr Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 Kerr Street has units with dishwashers.

