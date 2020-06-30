All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6770 Lagrange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6770 Lagrange Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

6770 Lagrange Drive

6770 Lagrange Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6770 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
RENT: $ 1,200.00
Deposit: $ 1,200.00
SQFT: 1,280
Year built: 2001

1 attached car garage
1 and bathrooms
2 bedrooms with nice size closets
Cozy fireplace
Good size laundry and plenty shelves
Ceiling Fan in both bedrooms
Swimming pool, kids play ground, gym and club house

Condo is in move in condition. It is very clean! Wood floors living room, kitchen, entrance hall and laundry room.

No smoking inside the property.
Sorry but NO CATS.
ONLY dogs will be allowed. Extra dog deposit just for the dog will be required!

Tenant will pay for utilities: Water, Electric, Gas
Landlord will pay for HOA

NO "SECTION A" acceptance, sorry!

PLEASE, DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT!
To schedule a showing to view property, only with owner! See my information below! DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT going to property! Thank you!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/canal-winchester-oh?lid=13118444

(RLNE5605011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 Lagrange Drive have any available units?
6770 Lagrange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 Lagrange Drive have?
Some of 6770 Lagrange Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 Lagrange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6770 Lagrange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 Lagrange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6770 Lagrange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6770 Lagrange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6770 Lagrange Drive offers parking.
Does 6770 Lagrange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 Lagrange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 Lagrange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6770 Lagrange Drive has a pool.
Does 6770 Lagrange Drive have accessible units?
No, 6770 Lagrange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 Lagrange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6770 Lagrange Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing