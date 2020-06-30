6770 Lagrange Drive

Amenities
RENT: $ 1,200.00
Deposit: $ 1,200.00
SQFT: 1,280
Year built: 2001
1 attached car garage
1 and bathrooms
2 bedrooms with nice size closets
Cozy fireplace
Good size laundry and plenty shelves
Ceiling Fan in both bedrooms
Swimming pool, kids play ground, gym and club house
Condo is in move in condition. It is very clean! Wood floors living room, kitchen, entrance hall and laundry room.
No smoking inside the property.
Sorry but NO CATS.
ONLY dogs will be allowed. Extra dog deposit just for the dog will be required!
Tenant will pay for utilities: Water, Electric, Gas
Landlord will pay for HOA
NO "SECTION A" acceptance, sorry!
PLEASE, DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT!
To schedule a showing to view property, only with owner! See my information below! DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT going to property! Thank you!
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/canal-winchester-oh?lid=13118444
(RLNE5605011)