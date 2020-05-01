All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6713 Lagrange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6713 Lagrange Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:39 AM

6713 Lagrange Drive

6713 Lagrange Dr · (614) 808-8565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6713 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home!

1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit. $950/month. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

1 small (<25 lbs) pet allowed with $250 nonrefundable pet fee and $25 pet fee per month.

Columbus City Schools
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Lagrange Drive have any available units?
6713 Lagrange Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6713 Lagrange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Lagrange Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Lagrange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 Lagrange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6713 Lagrange Drive offer parking?
No, 6713 Lagrange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6713 Lagrange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Lagrange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Lagrange Drive have a pool?
No, 6713 Lagrange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Lagrange Drive have accessible units?
No, 6713 Lagrange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Lagrange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 Lagrange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 Lagrange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6713 Lagrange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6713 Lagrange Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity