6713 Lagrange Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home!



1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit. $950/month. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



1 small (<25 lbs) pet allowed with $250 nonrefundable pet fee and $25 pet fee per month.



Columbus City Schools

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.