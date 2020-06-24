All apartments in Columbus
6566 Borr Ave
6566 Borr Ave

6566 Borr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6566 Borr Avenue, Columbus, OH 43068
Glenmeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a great 4 level split home. You enter on the ground floor where the first bedroom, a full bath, and garage are located. Down from there is the basement area with included washer and dryer. Above the entry level is the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, the Living Room, and rear exit to the deck and fully fenced in backyard. On the fourth top level is three more bedrooms and a walk through full bathroom.

To pre-qualify and book a showing, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6566 Borr Ave have any available units?
6566 Borr Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6566 Borr Ave have?
Some of 6566 Borr Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6566 Borr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6566 Borr Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6566 Borr Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6566 Borr Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6566 Borr Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6566 Borr Ave offers parking.
Does 6566 Borr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6566 Borr Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6566 Borr Ave have a pool?
No, 6566 Borr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6566 Borr Ave have accessible units?
No, 6566 Borr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6566 Borr Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6566 Borr Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

