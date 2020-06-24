6566 Borr Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a great 4 level split home. You enter on the ground floor where the first bedroom, a full bath, and garage are located. Down from there is the basement area with included washer and dryer. Above the entry level is the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, the Living Room, and rear exit to the deck and fully fenced in backyard. On the fourth top level is three more bedrooms and a walk through full bathroom.



To pre-qualify and book a showing, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom