6226 Gilmer Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful New Albany home - An Incredible LIKE NEW Home That is Chic and Sophisticated in Upper Albany West! Welcoming Curb Appeal w/Covered Front Porch, Lots of Tall Mature Trees on One Side and NO Homes Behind! Amazing Luxury Vinyl Floors Throughout Most of the 1st Floor! Private Den w/Double Doors! An Impressive Eat-in Kitchen That Offers a Large Island w/Seating for 4, Lighted Walk-in Pantry, SS, Quartz Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash - Large Dinette Area and a Cozy Sun Filled Morning Room! Warm and Inviting Family Rm w/Gas FP and a Wall of Windows! Mudroom! Upstairs is a Large Loft Area, Laundry Room w/Utility Sink, Spacious Bedrooms! Relaxing Master Suite Features a Tray Ceiling, WIC - Private Bath w/Double Vanity, Oversized Shower w/Built-in Seat! FULL Poured Wall Basement! Close to Hoover Dam and Easton! Large Breed Dogs Ok



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5597440)