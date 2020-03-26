All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

609 Oak Street

609 Oak Street · (614) 226-1039
Location

609 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Huge one bedroom condo with high ceilings throughout. Second floor unit with a grand entry on the first floor. This condo is located next to the Topiary Park, and around the corner from downtown, Olde Towne East, German Village and Short North. This condo is nestled in a 3-unit owner occupied building. Quiet and well-maintained, fenced-in shared yard. All hardwood floors and imported tile throughout. Exposed brick walls and stainless kitchen. All tile bath including large shower with bench. Absolutely awesome condo in a great building. For any questions and showings, please call the owner directly at 614-657-5720.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Oak Street have any available units?
609 Oak Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 609 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 609 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 609 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 609 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 609 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
