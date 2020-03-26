609 Oak Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Huge one bedroom condo with high ceilings throughout. Second floor unit with a grand entry on the first floor. This condo is located next to the Topiary Park, and around the corner from downtown, Olde Towne East, German Village and Short North. This condo is nestled in a 3-unit owner occupied building. Quiet and well-maintained, fenced-in shared yard. All hardwood floors and imported tile throughout. Exposed brick walls and stainless kitchen. All tile bath including large shower with bench. Absolutely awesome condo in a great building. For any questions and showings, please call the owner directly at 614-657-5720.