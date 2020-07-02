All apartments in Columbus
Location

579 Northridge Road, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Everything in this brick cape cod home in Central Clintonville has been meticulously maintained & tastefully updated, from big-ticket items like newer mechanicals, updated electric, and updated kitchen & bath to more cosmetic updates like fresh paint and newer carpeting. The charm of the 1950s construction has been retained, with carefully refinished original hardwood floors in the large, welcoming living room & throughout most of the main level, including 1st floor bedrooms with lots of natural light from large windows. Eat-in kitchen features beadboard wainscoting, crisp white cabinetry, & access to the deep fenced backyard. Full bath with pedestal sink & easy-care tile floors. Dormer bedroom on the 2nd floor offers additional living space. Ample storage in full basement & backyard shed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Northridge Road have any available units?
579 Northridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 Northridge Road have?
Some of 579 Northridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Northridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
579 Northridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Northridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 Northridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 579 Northridge Road offer parking?
No, 579 Northridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 579 Northridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Northridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Northridge Road have a pool?
No, 579 Northridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 579 Northridge Road have accessible units?
No, 579 Northridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Northridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Northridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

