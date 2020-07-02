579 Northridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Everything in this brick cape cod home in Central Clintonville has been meticulously maintained & tastefully updated, from big-ticket items like newer mechanicals, updated electric, and updated kitchen & bath to more cosmetic updates like fresh paint and newer carpeting. The charm of the 1950s construction has been retained, with carefully refinished original hardwood floors in the large, welcoming living room & throughout most of the main level, including 1st floor bedrooms with lots of natural light from large windows. Eat-in kitchen features beadboard wainscoting, crisp white cabinetry, & access to the deep fenced backyard. Full bath with pedestal sink & easy-care tile floors. Dormer bedroom on the 2nd floor offers additional living space. Ample storage in full basement & backyard shed

