Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Hilliard Place

5652 Roberts Road · (614) 412-1825
Location

5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2563 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1682 sqft

Unit 2646 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1682 sqft

Unit 2600 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1682 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilliard Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
This is the place for you! These three bedroom townhomes at Hilliard Place feature all of the best luxuries typically reserved for single-family homes - including huge finished basements and selected townhomes have fenced in rear patios. The finishes are what you would expect of the community's award winning architecture, featuring elegant crown molding, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in closets. You will never want to leave!

Enjoy a stroll through this impeccably manicured community to really get a feel for the small neighborhood. You'll have easy access to the best of Hilliard, just steps from shopping and a short drive to I-270 and I-70 to access the rest of Columbus.

These townhomes have everything, all centrally located in the prestigious Hilliard school district. What are you waiting for? Contact us today for more information!

Directions: From Roberts Rd, go through Hilliard Rome Rd then turn right on Rustling Oak Blvd. From Rustling Oak Blvd turn left onto Bluewynne Place. Go

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage and Driveway: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilliard Place have any available units?
Hilliard Place has 3 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilliard Place have?
Some of Hilliard Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilliard Place currently offering any rent specials?
Hilliard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilliard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilliard Place is pet friendly.
Does Hilliard Place offer parking?
Yes, Hilliard Place offers parking.
Does Hilliard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilliard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilliard Place have a pool?
No, Hilliard Place does not have a pool.
Does Hilliard Place have accessible units?
No, Hilliard Place does not have accessible units.
Does Hilliard Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilliard Place has units with dishwashers.
