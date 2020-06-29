All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 565 East Deshler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
565 East Deshler Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 5:14 PM

565 East Deshler Avenue

565 Deshler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

565 Deshler Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent this updated duplex with covered front porch, charming brick street with sidewalks and fenced backyard. Inside, unique original hardwood floors, freshly painted walls and crisp white trim. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Spacious kitchen at the rear of the home features rich dark cabinetry and black appliances. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light and new carpet. Ample storage in unfinished basement with washer dryer hook ups
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 East Deshler Avenue have any available units?
565 East Deshler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 East Deshler Avenue have?
Some of 565 East Deshler Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 East Deshler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
565 East Deshler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 East Deshler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 East Deshler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 565 East Deshler Avenue offer parking?
No, 565 East Deshler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 565 East Deshler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 East Deshler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 East Deshler Avenue have a pool?
No, 565 East Deshler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 565 East Deshler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 565 East Deshler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 565 East Deshler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 East Deshler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing