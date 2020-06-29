565 East Deshler Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent this updated duplex with covered front porch, charming brick street with sidewalks and fenced backyard. Inside, unique original hardwood floors, freshly painted walls and crisp white trim. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Spacious kitchen at the rear of the home features rich dark cabinetry and black appliances. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light and new carpet. Ample storage in unfinished basement with washer dryer hook ups

