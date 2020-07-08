All apartments in Columbus
5496 Englecrest Drive

5496 Englecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5496 Englecrest Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This home has a wonderful open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood laminate floors and stainless appliances. New carpet upstairs. All but one bedroom have walk in closets. The master suite has a private bath and very large walk in closet. Washer and dryer for your use. Large fenced yard with patio as well as a covered front porch. Canal Winchester schools. No smoking. Small to medium breed dog possible with approval and additional fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5496 Englecrest Drive have any available units?
5496 Englecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5496 Englecrest Drive have?
Some of 5496 Englecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5496 Englecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5496 Englecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5496 Englecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5496 Englecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5496 Englecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 5496 Englecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5496 Englecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5496 Englecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5496 Englecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5496 Englecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5496 Englecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5496 Englecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5496 Englecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5496 Englecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

