5496 Englecrest Drive

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This home has a wonderful open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood laminate floors and stainless appliances. New carpet upstairs. All but one bedroom have walk in closets. The master suite has a private bath and very large walk in closet. Washer and dryer for your use. Large fenced yard with patio as well as a covered front porch. Canal Winchester schools. No smoking. Small to medium breed dog possible with approval and additional fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.