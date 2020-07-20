All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5346 Acevedo Court

5346 Acevedo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5346 Acevedo Court, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bed 2 bath ranch home in convenient NW Columbus location with BRAND NEW Paint and flooring throughout. Almost 1700 sq. ft. of living space on one level. Large great room with wood burning fireplace and built in wet bar. Formal dining room and extra living space in the bonus room. Attached 2 car garage and large basement provide ample storage. Large yard with deck. MOVE IN READY and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 Acevedo Court have any available units?
5346 Acevedo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5346 Acevedo Court have?
Some of 5346 Acevedo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 Acevedo Court currently offering any rent specials?
5346 Acevedo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 Acevedo Court pet-friendly?
No, 5346 Acevedo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5346 Acevedo Court offer parking?
Yes, 5346 Acevedo Court offers parking.
Does 5346 Acevedo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 Acevedo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 Acevedo Court have a pool?
No, 5346 Acevedo Court does not have a pool.
Does 5346 Acevedo Court have accessible units?
No, 5346 Acevedo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 Acevedo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5346 Acevedo Court has units with dishwashers.
