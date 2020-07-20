5346 Acevedo Court

NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bed 2 bath ranch home in convenient NW Columbus location with BRAND NEW Paint and flooring throughout. Almost 1700 sq. ft. of living space on one level. Large great room with wood burning fireplace and built in wet bar. Formal dining room and extra living space in the bonus room. Attached 2 car garage and large basement provide ample storage. Large yard with deck. MOVE IN READY and won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
