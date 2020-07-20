5346 Acevedo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bed 2 bath ranch home in convenient NW Columbus location with BRAND NEW Paint and flooring throughout. Almost 1700 sq. ft. of living space on one level. Large great room with wood burning fireplace and built in wet bar. Formal dining room and extra living space in the bonus room. Attached 2 car garage and large basement provide ample storage. Large yard with deck. MOVE IN READY and won't last long.