All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5217 Brandy Oaks Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

5217 Brandy Oaks Lane

5217 Brandy Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5217 Brandy Oaks Lane, Columbus, OH 43220
Henderson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great end unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo! Spacious living room with a decorative fireplace as a focal point. Kitchen flows into dining room with access to fenced in patio area, great for entertaining! Full basement adds additional living space and storage. Laundry hook ups in basement. One assigned parking space. No smoking permitted.

Sorry, no pets allowed. Very strict NO pet policy.

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,100 due within 48 hours of application approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane have any available units?
5217 Brandy Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane have?
Some of 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Brandy Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Brandy Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing