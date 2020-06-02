5030 Common Good Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace

This refreshing Dublin condo boasts elegant finishes inside that you will be proud to show off to family and friends! The stunning family room features soaring vaulted ceilings, a beautiful stone accent wall with a TV mount and a fireplace to ensure a cozy, inviting atmosphere year-round. The gleaming hardwood flooring is incredibly low maintenance and easy to clean, so you can have a home ready for impromptu company without all of the stress. Between the sunny dining area and the breakfast bar, there is plenty of seating area for entertaining, without guests feeling cramped. The immaculate kitchen features updated white cabinets with a striking black counter, matching black appliances, and a detailed tile backsplash that will inspire your inner chef. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a full en-suite bathroom for privacy and convenience plus a dual-sink vanity so there's no need to fight over the counter or mirror room in the morning! Aside from the incredible cosmetic features, this home makes budgeting easy with the water bill,trash pick up, and lawn care included . For the summer, you can also take advantage of the community pool which is available for your entertainment! Call today to reserve your showing time for this amazing property before it's gone!