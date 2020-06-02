All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:00 PM

5030 Common Good Ln

5030 Common Good Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Common Good Lane, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This refreshing Dublin condo boasts elegant finishes inside that you will be proud to show off to family and friends! The stunning family room features soaring vaulted ceilings, a beautiful stone accent wall with a TV mount and a fireplace to ensure a cozy, inviting atmosphere year-round. The gleaming hardwood flooring is incredibly low maintenance and easy to clean, so you can have a home ready for impromptu company without all of the stress. Between the sunny dining area and the breakfast bar, there is plenty of seating area for entertaining, without guests feeling cramped. The immaculate kitchen features updated white cabinets with a striking black counter, matching black appliances, and a detailed tile backsplash that will inspire your inner chef. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a full en-suite bathroom for privacy and convenience plus a dual-sink vanity so there's no need to fight over the counter or mirror room in the morning! Aside from the incredible cosmetic features, this home makes budgeting easy with the water bill,trash pick up, and lawn care included . For the summer, you can also take advantage of the community pool which is available for your entertainment! Call today to reserve your showing time for this amazing property before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Common Good Ln have any available units?
5030 Common Good Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Common Good Ln have?
Some of 5030 Common Good Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Common Good Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Common Good Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Common Good Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5030 Common Good Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5030 Common Good Ln offer parking?
No, 5030 Common Good Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5030 Common Good Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Common Good Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Common Good Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5030 Common Good Ln has a pool.
Does 5030 Common Good Ln have accessible units?
No, 5030 Common Good Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Common Good Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 Common Good Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

