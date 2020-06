Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1 Bath located in the heart of German Village. This condo you will find spacious rooms, updated 2019. All stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, carpet in loft, washer/dryer, wrought iron fencing with off-street parking. This condo is within walking distance of all the German Village restaurants and bars. This property is all about location. Near Children's Hospital, Grant Hospital, within minutes to the main campuses and Downtown.



Lease Details: negotiable