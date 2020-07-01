4703 Willowburn Drive

Amenities

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

You are captivated right when you pull up to the property. This home has fresh paint and brand new flooring! When you walk in there is beautiful wood laminate flooring with a fireplace (which the tenant is required to get inspected). There is also a shelf above the mantel. Perfect for decorations. The living room flows right into the nice sized eat in kitchen! The laundry room is to the left along with a convenient half bathroom. There is a door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard! The second floor features a awesome master. This has a ginormous walk in closet and a bathroom. Across from the master is a sitting room/ play area and two other bedrooms.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



