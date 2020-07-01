All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4703 Willowburn Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:37 PM

4703 Willowburn Drive

4703 Willowburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4703 Willowburn Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
You are captivated right when you pull up to the property. This home has fresh paint and brand new flooring! When you walk in there is beautiful wood laminate flooring with a fireplace (which the tenant is required to get inspected). There is also a shelf above the mantel. Perfect for decorations. The living room flows right into the nice sized eat in kitchen! The laundry room is to the left along with a convenient half bathroom. There is a door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard! The second floor features a awesome master. This has a ginormous walk in closet and a bathroom. Across from the master is a sitting room/ play area and two other bedrooms.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Willowburn Drive have any available units?
4703 Willowburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 Willowburn Drive have?
Some of 4703 Willowburn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Willowburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Willowburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Willowburn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 Willowburn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4703 Willowburn Drive offer parking?
No, 4703 Willowburn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4703 Willowburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Willowburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Willowburn Drive have a pool?
No, 4703 Willowburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Willowburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4703 Willowburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Willowburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 Willowburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

