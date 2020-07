Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill online portal package receiving

Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers. Our one-bedroom apartments offer you the comfort and convenience you are looking for.