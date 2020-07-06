Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 Available 01/15/20 Stunning & Historic Arena District Condo With A Contemporary Twist - This outstanding Arena District condo features 1 bedroom with a Den,1.5 bathrooms, beautiful gourmet kitchen, and tons of natural light. High ceilings, exposed brick walls, beam ceilings, large windows and urban dwelling location accent the historic beauty of this 100+ year-old structure. Rooftop decks with oversized windows allow for summer time enjoyment and a bright living space. Location, Location, Location is unmatched for the downtown urban living market. You can now live in the heart of it all. Walk to Huntington Park, The Arena District, The Columbus Convention Center, Bars, Coffee Shops, Movies and more! View the city and the skyline from oversized windows or private rooftop decks. Walk along the riverfront or ride your bike to Ohio State Campus activities. The options are limitless living in this true urban oasis.



NOT pet friendly.



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Pets Allowed



