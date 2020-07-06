All apartments in Columbus
448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314

448 West Nationwide Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

448 West Nationwide Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 Available 01/15/20 Stunning & Historic Arena District Condo With A Contemporary Twist - This outstanding Arena District condo features 1 bedroom with a Den,1.5 bathrooms, beautiful gourmet kitchen, and tons of natural light. High ceilings, exposed brick walls, beam ceilings, large windows and urban dwelling location accent the historic beauty of this 100+ year-old structure. Rooftop decks with oversized windows allow for summer time enjoyment and a bright living space. Location, Location, Location is unmatched for the downtown urban living market. You can now live in the heart of it all. Walk to Huntington Park, The Arena District, The Columbus Convention Center, Bars, Coffee Shops, Movies and more! View the city and the skyline from oversized windows or private rooftop decks. Walk along the riverfront or ride your bike to Ohio State Campus activities. The options are limitless living in this true urban oasis.

NOT pet friendly.

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing home is sure to not be on the market long!

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4027242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 have any available units?
448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 currently offering any rent specials?
448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 pet-friendly?
No, 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 offer parking?
No, 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 does not offer parking.
Does 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 have a pool?
No, 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 does not have a pool.
Does 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 have accessible units?
No, 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 W. Nationwide Blvd. #314 has units with air conditioning.

