Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

For rent is a great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located West of Columbus near wilson road. This home features a 1st floor master with walk in closet. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the second floor. 1 bedroom off the finished basement area with it's own private half bath. Kitchen appliances are included. Carpet is all new, and has been freshly painted. No pets. Available now. Does not take section 8.