400 E Whittier St.

Amenities
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 bath townhouse in Schumacher Place near the ever-popular German Village. All high-end finishes with exposed brick and decorative fireplace.
This unit boasts hardwood floors (down), new ceramic tile, white shaker cabinets, matching stainless steel appliances, new windows, carpet (up).
Private fenced-in back patio with covered porch. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.
This unit was recently renovated and boasts new electric, plumbing, hvac systems.
Resident responsible for water, gas, electric. Parking available.