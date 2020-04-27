All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

400 E Whittier St.

400 East Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 East Whittier Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 bath townhouse in Schumacher Place near the ever-popular German Village. All high-end finishes with exposed brick and decorative fireplace.

This unit boasts hardwood floors (down), new ceramic tile, white shaker cabinets, matching stainless steel appliances, new windows, carpet (up).

Private fenced-in back patio with covered porch. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.

This unit was recently renovated and boasts new electric, plumbing, hvac systems.

Resident responsible for water, gas, electric. Parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 E Whittier St. have any available units?
400 E Whittier St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 E Whittier St. have?
Some of 400 E Whittier St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 E Whittier St. currently offering any rent specials?
400 E Whittier St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 E Whittier St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 E Whittier St. is pet friendly.
Does 400 E Whittier St. offer parking?
Yes, 400 E Whittier St. offers parking.
Does 400 E Whittier St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 E Whittier St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 E Whittier St. have a pool?
No, 400 E Whittier St. does not have a pool.
Does 400 E Whittier St. have accessible units?
No, 400 E Whittier St. does not have accessible units.
Does 400 E Whittier St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 E Whittier St. does not have units with dishwashers.

