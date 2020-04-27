All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:41 PM

389 Garfield

389 N Garfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

389 N Garfield Ave, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient location with lots of space. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 3-story home, half a double. Newly renovated (new kitchen, updated bathrooms, new carpeting, new tile.) in 2018 with over 2000sq ft. Stove & Refrigerator Included. Columbus City Schools. This house will be available for rent for $1195/month. IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com and include the address and desired move-in date. Pets are ok for an additional fee. You can apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com
Serious Inquiries Only Please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Garfield have any available units?
389 Garfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 Garfield have?
Some of 389 Garfield's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Garfield currently offering any rent specials?
389 Garfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Garfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 Garfield is pet friendly.
Does 389 Garfield offer parking?
No, 389 Garfield does not offer parking.
Does 389 Garfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Garfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Garfield have a pool?
No, 389 Garfield does not have a pool.
Does 389 Garfield have accessible units?
No, 389 Garfield does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Garfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 Garfield does not have units with dishwashers.
