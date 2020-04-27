389 Garfield

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient location with lots of space. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 3-story home, half a double. Newly renovated (new kitchen, updated bathrooms, new carpeting, new tile.) in 2018 with over 2000sq ft. Stove & Refrigerator Included. Columbus City Schools. This house will be available for rent for $1195/month. IF INTERESTED: Email us at Leasing@patriarchprops.com and include the address and desired move-in date. Pets are ok for an additional fee. You can apply on-line at patriarchmgmt.com

Serious Inquiries Only Please