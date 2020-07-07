3768 Adelbert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming, clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Georgian Heights/Holly Hill area. Home is near Big Run Park and minutes from 270 and Georgesville rd.

Home has been extensively updated with laminate floors, as well as fresh paint throughout. Kitchen updated with new Cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances, (Delivered after initial pictures were taken). Washer and Dryer hook-ups in the basement. Large yard with 2 car garage.



**Fireplace in basement is decorative**



Rent $1,1100 per month.

No Section 8



Small pets (under 30 pounds) allowed with additional fees.



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING. RENTAL GUIDELINES: Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction in last 3 years is an automatic disqualification. Net household income needs to be 3 times the rent amount or more. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO APPLY GO TO WWW.S4RE.COM AND PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING READY: One form of identification, Social security number, Last two addresses and landlord information, Two personal references, Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee paid online. Offered by Solutions for Real Estate