Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

3768 Adelbert Drive

3768 Adelbert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3768 Adelbert Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming, clean 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Georgian Heights/Holly Hill area. Home is near Big Run Park and minutes from 270 and Georgesville rd.
Home has been extensively updated with laminate floors, as well as fresh paint throughout. Kitchen updated with new Cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances, (Delivered after initial pictures were taken). Washer and Dryer hook-ups in the basement. Large yard with 2 car garage.

**Fireplace in basement is decorative**

Rent $1,1100 per month.
No Section 8

Small pets (under 30 pounds) allowed with additional fees.

" If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification."

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING. RENTAL GUIDELINES: Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction in last 3 years is an automatic disqualification. Net household income needs to be 3 times the rent amount or more. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO APPLY GO TO WWW.S4RE.COM AND PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING READY: One form of identification, Social security number, Last two addresses and landlord information, Two personal references, Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee paid online. Offered by Solutions for Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3768 Adelbert Drive have any available units?
3768 Adelbert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3768 Adelbert Drive have?
Some of 3768 Adelbert Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3768 Adelbert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3768 Adelbert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3768 Adelbert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3768 Adelbert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3768 Adelbert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3768 Adelbert Drive offers parking.
Does 3768 Adelbert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3768 Adelbert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3768 Adelbert Drive have a pool?
No, 3768 Adelbert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3768 Adelbert Drive have accessible units?
No, 3768 Adelbert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3768 Adelbert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3768 Adelbert Drive has units with dishwashers.

