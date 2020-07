Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Large Two Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Single Family Home in a Great Location - This unit will not last long! Call us today to schedule a showing! Spacious single family home on a quiet street. This home features a large kitchen and an ensuite bedroom. Washer and dryer hookups in the storage basement. Call 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5208616)