368 E 14th Avenue

Amenities
Newly remodeled 7 BR house near OSU,Short North, & Downtown;Verified by OSU Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services;2 full bathrooms;Central AC/heating;Free on-street and off-street parking;Housebroken pets of certain breeds allowed with extra fees;Monthly rent (utilities not included):$400 - $450 per room or Negotiable for the entire house;12 months minimal;Availability: August 1, 2019. Please message at (614)3041888 or YANG.2094@OSU.EDU._________________________________________________________Please do NOT disturb the current tenants.