All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 368 E 14th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
368 E 14th Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

368 E 14th Avenue

368 East Fourteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

368 East Fourteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 7 BR house near OSU,Short North, & Downtown;Verified by OSU Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services;2 full bathrooms;Central AC/heating;Free on-street and off-street parking;Housebroken pets of certain breeds allowed with extra fees;Monthly rent (utilities not included):$400 - $450 per room or Negotiable for the entire house;12 months minimal;Availability: August 1, 2019. Please message at (614)3041888 or YANG.2094@OSU.EDU._________________________________________________________Please do NOT disturb the current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 E 14th Avenue have any available units?
368 E 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 368 E 14th Avenue have?
Some of 368 E 14th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 E 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
368 E 14th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 E 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 E 14th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 368 E 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 368 E 14th Avenue offers parking.
Does 368 E 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 E 14th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 E 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 368 E 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 368 E 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 368 E 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 368 E 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 E 14th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing