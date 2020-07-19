All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019

3210 E 12th Ave

3210 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3210 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3210 East 12th
RENTLY (only accepting backup apps)

Adorable!!!!! Fully udpated 2 bed 1 bath ranch in excellent condition. Immediate availability.
Stats:
Section 8 accepted. PLEASE NOTE-you must have your deposit ready when you apply. The FULL deposit is due within 72 hours of approval.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees, as the average turnaround is 4-6 weeks.
2 bed, 1 bath
No Rently box at property. See below for Rently instructions.
No basement
Off street parking
2 car garage
Well behaved pets accepted. The fee is a $150 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet.

Rent is $750.00 per month. There is also a technology fee of $15.00 per month. We require first month's rent and a one month rent lock to move in. You must also have a gross monthly income (before tax) of 3 times the rent.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action

If pets are accepted at this property there is a $150 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet. We do require a home visit to meet the pet in person. We do require dog bite insurance for all dogs.

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
About 50% of our home placements have pre-applied. It takes 2-5 days for an approval because we require one job referral and one former landlord referral. Sometimes employers and landlords take a few days to get back to us, so applying beforehand is the smart move!
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.

Property Viewing Details:
We do showings the following ways:
Rently boxes-you can schedule self-showings on rently.com or by going to the house and calling the number on sign rider. They will ask for your credit card number and charge you $.99. The $.99 will be refunded in 48 hours after a staff member has confirmed that all the doors are properly locked and nothing has been damaged or stolen. Rently boxes work 10AM-6PM daily.
Open houses. We have open houses on non rently homes.
Private showings. We will do private showings with applicants. You need to apply first, so we have your driver's license, etc. We don't send our employees into vacant houses with strangers.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.

Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent & Rent Lock to move in.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with sexually motivated crimes or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions.
We accept the best application for each house.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved. Your lease and rent lock must be in within 72 hours of approval. Once your lease and rent lock are in, your move in date must be within 14 days.
Go to www dot capraterentals dot com and go to the "For Rent" tab to see all of our rentals.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.
Rent lock-a one month fee that locks your rent rate in for 12 months, and your rent canï¿½??t be raised more than 10% in the second year, as long as you abide by the terms of the lease. It is non-refundable. You pay either the rent lock, or a deposit.

If you're looking on Craigslist and this property is listed with lowered rent, it is most likely a scam and that lister has copied & pasted our ad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

