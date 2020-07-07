All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2028 Summit St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2028 Summit St.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:46 PM

2028 Summit St.

2028 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2028 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2028 Summit St. Available 08/10/21 1 bedroom/Studio apartment on Iuka Ravine Park - Very cute balcony apartment located in the Historical OSU District right next to the ravine.

(RLNE1968160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Summit St. have any available units?
2028 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2028 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2028 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing