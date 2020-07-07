Rent Calculator
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2028 Summit St..
2028 Summit St.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:46 PM
1 of 1
2028 Summit St.
2028 Summit Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2028 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2028 Summit St. Available 08/10/21 1 bedroom/Studio apartment on Iuka Ravine Park - Very cute balcony apartment located in the Historical OSU District right next to the ravine.
(RLNE1968160)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2028 Summit St. have any available units?
2028 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2028 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2028 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
