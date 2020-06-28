All apartments in Columbus
3140 Hamilton Avenue

Location

3140 Hamilton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a brand new kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops, brand new appliances, and back splash! The owners suite has a brand new full bath with an amazing shower! Barn door leads to owners bath. Don’t wait… this one won’t last long!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
3140 Hamilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3140 Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Hamilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3140 Hamilton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3140 Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3140 Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Hamilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Hamilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Hamilton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
