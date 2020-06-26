314 W 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Large Victorian Village Apartment - Property Id: 56692



Large 2nd/3rd floor unit with balcony. Desirable location near Neil and 5th Ave. Easy walk to OSU or Short North. Features fenced in backyard along with a large newer 2 car garage. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Original wood trim with hardwood floors. Well behaved pets welcome with pet fee and deposit. Credit checks and proof of income required.

