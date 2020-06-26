All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

314 W 5th Ave

314 West Fifth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

314 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Large Victorian Village Apartment - Property Id: 56692

Large 2nd/3rd floor unit with balcony. Desirable location near Neil and 5th Ave. Easy walk to OSU or Short North. Features fenced in backyard along with a large newer 2 car garage. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Original wood trim with hardwood floors. Well behaved pets welcome with pet fee and deposit. Credit checks and proof of income required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56692
Property Id 56692

(RLNE4871159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

