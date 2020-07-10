All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3111 Wallingford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3111 Wallingford Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

3111 Wallingford Avenue

3111 Wallingford Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3111 Wallingford Avenue South, Columbus, OH 43231
Parkview

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 4 BR home has lots of character, a fenced back yard, off street parking. This is a bi-level home with 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper floor along with a living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The lower level has an added bedroom, family room, and a half bath. Qualifications include credit score over 620, and household income over $4000. Monthly rent is $1125, with $1125 deposit. No section 8. No past evictions. Please view using Rently.com , applications are available at austenestates.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Wallingford Avenue have any available units?
3111 Wallingford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3111 Wallingford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Wallingford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Wallingford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Wallingford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Wallingford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Wallingford Avenue offers parking.
Does 3111 Wallingford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Wallingford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Wallingford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3111 Wallingford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Wallingford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3111 Wallingford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Wallingford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Wallingford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Wallingford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Wallingford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing