3111 Wallingford Avenue

This 4 BR home has lots of character, a fenced back yard, off street parking. This is a bi-level home with 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper floor along with a living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The lower level has an added bedroom, family room, and a half bath. Qualifications include credit score over 620, and household income over $4000. Monthly rent is $1125, with $1125 deposit. No section 8. No past evictions. Please view using Rently.com , applications are available at austenestates.com

