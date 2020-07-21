All apartments in Columbus
3082 Valleywood Drive

3082 Valleywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3082 Valleywood Drive, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath ranch duplex. Has replacement windows, laminate/hardwood floors, central air, mini blinds, full basement for storage, fenced rear yard with shed, and deck.. Rents for 925 month+925 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants to supply their own stove and refrigerator. Tenants pay electric, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

