Home
Columbus, OH
3018 Pontiac Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM
1 of 2
3018 Pontiac Street
3018 Pontiac Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3018 Pontiac Street, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
North of Weber Home for Rent - Hardwood Floors
Eat in Kitchen
Nice front Porch
Covered Back Porch
Washer and Dryer Hook ups in Basement
Off street Parking
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/
Call Today at 614-274-1151
http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com
(RLNE5056326)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3018 Pontiac Street have any available units?
3018 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3018 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 3018 Pontiac Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3018 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Pontiac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 3018 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 3018 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 3018 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 3018 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
