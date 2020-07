Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TWO BEDROOM JUST RENOVATED - Welcome to 2975 Howey Rd. on the north end of Columbus.This is a two bedroom HOUSE that was just renovated! One bathroom that was just completely renovated! NEW kitchen! Has finished space in the BASEMENT! Renting for only 925



No section 8

No felonies past 7 years

No evictions past 5 years



CALL BAILEY TODAY FOR A SHOWING 614-949-3624



(RLNE5307498)