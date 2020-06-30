2962 Budd Street

Amenities
Hilliard Schools
1st floor master
1st floor laundry
2 bedrooms with 2nd story loft perfect for home office or den
Soaring Vaulted Ceiling with overlook loft
Eat in kitchen
Patio
2 car garage with extra off street parking pad next to garage.
Corner lot overlooking beautiful park
Easy access to I-270 & 70
10 minutes to Downtown Columbus
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,399, Available 5/15/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.