2962 Budd Street
2962 Budd Street

2962 Budd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Budd Street, Columbus, OH 43228
Westbelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hilliard Schools
1st floor master
1st floor laundry
2 bedrooms with 2nd story loft perfect for home office or den
Soaring Vaulted Ceiling with overlook loft
Eat in kitchen
Patio
2 car garage with extra off street parking pad next to garage.
Corner lot overlooking beautiful park

Easy access to I-270 & 70
10 minutes to Downtown Columbus

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,399, Available 5/15/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

